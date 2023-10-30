Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Have your say on the Draft Outdoor Sports Court Strategy and Draft Sports Lighting Plan

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:11pm, first published October 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster tennis courts. Picture supplied.
Forster tennis courts. Picture supplied.

A council strategy that outlines the future direction of outdoor sports courts and sports lighting throughout the Mid-Coast region for the next 12 years has gone on public display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.