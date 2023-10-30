A council strategy that outlines the future direction of outdoor sports courts and sports lighting throughout the Mid-Coast region for the next 12 years has gone on public display.
The document is the Draft Outdoor Sports Court Strategy and Draft Sports Lighting Plan and it highlights the range of different sports - tennis, croquet, netball, basketball and pickleball - which use these courts.
"This strategy makes recommendations on future outdoor court provision and upgrades," MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said.
An audit investigated the 143 Mid-Coast outdoor courts for their condition, location, and use.
An action plan recommends the construction or conversion of 21 multi-purpose courts, highlights the need to remove four old tennis courts and recommends additional courts be added in nearby towns.
The projects will be largely funded by future grants, which can be applied for by both council and community groups.
The draft document identifies all existing sports lighting infrastructure and new sports lighting needed in the future.
This strategy makes recommendations on future outdoor court provision and upgrades.- MidCoast Council strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton
The plan deals with sports facilities only and does not detail lighting provided in passive public open space.
"This will guide us to plan and improve infrastructure that meets the community's needs for night-time sports," Ms Hatton said.
The plan contains the current asset list as well as a future works schedule for our sports lighting infrastructure for 45 sports grounds as well as multi-purpose courts, tennis courts and netball courts.
The strategy and plan were developed as a recommendation from the MidCoast Open Space and Recreation Strategy 2023 - 2035 and considered feedback from the community that was provided during this consultation.
Have your say at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/projects before Friday, December 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.