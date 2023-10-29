UPDATE 9.30am Monday: Lachlan is still intubated and sedated. Doctors will be reassessing him this morning and ordering more scans to assess further management - Racing NSW
UPDATE:
NEWCASTLE apprentice Lachlan Scorse was in an induced coma on Sunday night after he was among four jockeys to fall in a frightening accident in race six at Taree.
Scorse, the grandson of late group 1-winning hoop Alan Scorse, was aboard Balzando when it fell near the 400m mark in the class 3 handicap.
The fall caused a chain reaction in which Jeff Penza (Mischievous Molly), Jeff Kehoe (Golden Breeze) and Courtney Van Der Werf (No Respect) were also dislodged. The following race, the last, was abandoned as paramedics attended to the injured jockeys.
Racing NSW stewards reported via social media that Scorse "has been in and out of consciousness, he's sedated and awaiting transfer to hospital".
A later update said Scorse, 19, was in an induced coma and having scans in hospital.
It also said: "Courtney is waiting to have x-rays on a suspected fractured left clavicle but no other injuries. Jeff Penza has fractured ribs, an injury to his lung, and concussion. He will be admitted to ICU overnight."
Kehoe had soft tissue bruising to his left leg and right shoulder but was cleared to go home.
Scorse, who is apprenticed to Newcastle trainer David Atkins, had his first race ride in July this year and won with Rockbarton Roman at his fourth start at Muswellbrook.
Lachlan's father, Mathew, is also a former race jockey.
Penza was a replacement on Mischievous Molly for Hunter jockey Andrew Gibbons, who was stood down with injury after the previous race.
