Three jockeys injured in race fall at Taree

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 30 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:57am
Apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse. Picture by Peter Lorimer
UPDATE 9.30am Monday: Lachlan is still intubated and sedated. Doctors will be reassessing him this morning and ordering more scans to assess further management - Racing NSW

