Unfortunately, there are always going to be emergency situations arise in any community.
Fortunately, there are both professional and volunteer emergency service organisations on hand to assist.
Last week, a member of the public, concerned about an object in the water off Burgess Beach, Forster, notified emergency services through a triple zero phone call.
Lower North Coast (LNC) lifesaving director, Nathan de Rooy received the initial activation from the Surf Life Saving NSW state operations centre.
Following a short briefing LNC duty officers, the rescue water craft (RWC) team, and the Cape Hawke and Forster Surf Life Saving clubs' call out teams were activated.
LNC duty officers Karma Reeves, Julie and Brian Wilcox attended the incident to liaise with partner agencies and co-ordinate the lifesaving response.
Within 15 minutes of the request, a jetski based at Cape Hawke Harbour was on the water ready to search the ocean off Burgess Beach.
Other members of the Forster and Cape Hawke call out teams and the RWC team also attended together with NSW Police and NSW Ambulance personnel.
A Toll air ambulance helicopter also was tasked to the incident.
Thankfully, nothing was found in the water, however it did indicate the preparedness of the Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW emergency response system to handle such incidents.
The response system was introduced in January 2008 to give emergency services, primarily NSW Police, a single point of contact to ask for help from SLS for incidents along the NSW coastline.
This system enables the state duty officer at the state operations centre (SOC) to be contacted 24/7.
The SOC determines the nearest or most appropriate lifesaving resource to respond, which could include branch duty officers, support operations operators (jetskis), club call out teams, council lifeguards, rescue helicopters and even drones.
At a club level, a team of qualified members nominate to be contacted, who may be available to respond to incidents at their beach and surrounding areas outside of patrol hours or in support of an on-duty patrol.
Clubs have a minimum of six members on their call out team and larger clubs may have between 10 and 20 volunteers.
These unpaid volunteers may be called out of work or out of bed.
Emergency management is an important and growing role for SLS.
Formally gazetted as an emergency service in 2018, SLS NSW sits on a number of committees including local and regional emergency management committees, rescue committees and marine advisory sub committees.
Lifesavers also take part in regular training with other agencies such as Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX). SLS obviously has specific assets and skills which are extremely valuable in the event of coastal incidents and emergencies.
What to do if you witness an in-water emergency:
