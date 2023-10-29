Call triple zero (000) police, or you can activate any of the new yellow emergency response beacons recently installed at Diamond, Tuncurry and Boomerang beaches or at The Ruins, with the press of a button.

The 000 operator will ask for information about the situation and your location. Remember to keep calm and speak slowly and clearly.



If you can, provide the beach location or the street number and name or nearest cross street you are calling from. The operator could be located anywhere in Australia and may not be familiar with where you are at the time.



Importantly, stay on the line and don't hang up until the operator tells you to do so. You may be asked to provide your phone number in case further details or updates on the situation are required before police or rescuers can get there.