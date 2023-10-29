MidCoast Council is holding a mosaic coaster workshop in the new Forster library early next month.
Held over two nights, the two, two-hour workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 8 from 6-8pm and Wednesday, November 15 from 6-8pm.
At the end of the workshops participants get to take home four 10cm round ceramic coasters decorated with pre-cut glass and glass tiles.
Attendees can either use designs provided to decorate the coasters or create a unique coaster from the array of coloured glass and mirrors in diamond, triangular and square shapes.
The second workshop will demonstrate how to prepare, clean, grout, polish and adhere cork to the back of the coasters.
All materials are provided and are covered by the $50 workshop cost.
Please wear enclosed shoes and bring an old towel for your workspace.
Bookings essential at: https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/Mosaic-Coasters-Workshop-for-Beginners
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.