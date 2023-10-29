Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Two workshops will be held at the new Forster library

By Staff Reporters
October 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council will host two workshops. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council will host two workshops. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council is holding a mosaic coaster workshop in the new Forster library early next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.