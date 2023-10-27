Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Council will make some changes for the 2024-25 swimming season

By Staff Reporters
October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The public gallery was packed for Wednesday's council meeting. Picture Scott Calvin.
The public gallery was packed for Wednesday's council meeting. Picture Scott Calvin.

A review of MidCoast Council's public swimming pools has found operational changes could make them more sustainable and safer into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.