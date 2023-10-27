A review of MidCoast Council's public swimming pools has found operational changes could make them more sustainable and safer into the future.
The nine council owned pools, Forster, Gloucester, Taree, Wingham, Krambach, Tea Gardens, Nabiac, Bulahdelah and Stroud, are subsided to the tune of $1.85 annually (based on data from the 2021-22 financial year).
This cost increases were around five per cent annually.
However, this cost does not include capital replacement and refurbishment of existing pools which is estimated to cost in the order of $14 million over the next 10 years.
"We know swimming pools are important community facilities, especially in inland areas," liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"This is why we are making changes so that communities can continue to enjoy a swim and do so safely," Mr De Szell said.
Pool usage figures, costs, and safety were examined during the review, while the Royal Life Saving Society also conducted independent safety audits of each pool.
As a result of the review council will make some changes for the 2024-25 swimming season to bring operations up to industry standard and save ratepayers thousands of dollars each year.
There will however be no changes to operation of the all-year round indoor pool at Forster, managed by the YMCA.
The pool received a safety score of 98 per cent and was the least burden on ratepayers.
Other swimming pools will see the following changes implemented from the start of the 2024-25 season:
There will also be changes to how some pools are managed from 2024-25.
Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools will move to a small operator or community group-managed model.
"We believe that community group managers or small operators will be able to meet the unique needs of their community better than larger operators, in smaller centres," Mr De Szell, said.
Community consultation will be undertaken to understand the community's preferred opening times at Gloucester, Stroud, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools.
The Krambach community will be consulted as part of the development of feasibility assessments to both continue the operation of the pool and to upgrade the pool to meet current standards.
If the feasibility assessments are unfavourable, the community will be consulted on the options for the use of the pool site.
As part of the review, council has acknowledged that Wingham pool is in poor condition, with leaks and concrete cancer resulting in the pool nearing the end of its life.
"We also acknowledge we have no funds to construct a new pool," Mr De Szell said.
"Council has resolved to work with our NSW and federal members seeking grant funding for concept plans, a feasibility study and the construction of a new pool at Wingham."
Forster and Taree swimming pools will continue to remain with specialist contract management (YMCA), while Gloucester swimming pool will continue to be managed by council staff.
Community members interested in contributing to the discussion on pool hours are encouraged to go to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pool-operations-review to register their interest.
