UPDATE:
Police are appealing to members of the public who have dashcam footage or witnessed a motorbike accident on the northbound section of the Pacific Highway near Wootton last night to come forward.
Shortly before 9pm last night, Thursday, October 26 emergency services began receiving reports of a body on the Pacific Highway in the northbound lane, Manning Great Lakes Police District acting inspector, Sam Brennan said.
"In responding emergency services, including police, unfortunately found a deceased male on the roadway, an apparent motor cycle rider and what is believed to be his motor cycle nearby.
"A crime scene was established, investigations commenced with the assistance of the specialist crash investigation unit and that investigation remains ongoing here in Manning Great Lakes Police District.
"Police are appealing from any road users or anyone in and around the area at the time, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that may be of relevance to contact police.
"We can be contacted directly at Forster Police Station or via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
"Given that identification hasn't been formally established - there are lines of inquiry underway there - but identification is part of the report for the coroner and I priority around identification once it has been formally established is to notify next of kin."
He said part of the reason for the appeal was to establish whether it was a single vehicle accident or involved other vehicles.
A 1000 metre section of the Pacific Highway surrounding the crash site will be closed for approximately one hour this morning while police undertake further investigations.
EARLIER:
The body of an unidentified motorbike rider has been found on the Pacific Highway near Wootton.
Police are appealing to the public for help as they investigate how the rider died, after emergency services were called to the scene just before 9pm last night, Thursday, October 26
Police said the body of a motorcycle rider was located in the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare about 25 kilometres south west of Forster.
Manning Great Lakes Police District set up a crime scene and combed the area for clues as they try to piece together what happened.
A search revealed a motorcycle a short distance away, on the edge of the roadway.
"It is not known how long the rider may have been on the roadway before emergency services were contacted," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The identity of the rider remained unknown on Friday morning.
Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating.
Police have urged anyone who was travelling along the Pacific Highway - especially with dash cam footage - in the hours before 9pm Thursday to please contact police.
Call Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
