Krambach swimming pool has been given a stay of execution after councillors rejected a recommendation to close the facility permanently.
Councillors were unanimous in their dismissal of a proposal to close the pool and transform the area into a shared community space, when it was debated at this week's MidCoast Council monthly ordinary meeting in south Taree on Wednesday, October 25.
The decision was greeted with unprecedented cheers and clapping by a large crowd of swimming pool supporters and users who filled the council chambers to capacity.
Councillors put forward a proposal to consult the Krambach community with a view to putting together a feasibility assessment for continuing to operate the pool, upgrade the pool to meet current standards or discuss options for the pool site if the two earlier feasibility assessments are not favourable.
Krambach residents were blindsided by the original recommendation, only learning of the proposal when the council meeting agenda was published online last Friday, October 20.
But, the small community (pop 137 2006 Census) rallied, managing to raise more than 1090 signatures protesting the proposal in just 24 hours.
According to a review of the LGA's nine swimming pools, prepared by Sydney-based RMP & Associates on behalf of council, Krambach swimming pool was not of a commercial standard and did not meet Royal Life Saving Society and GSPO guidelines of water turnover and chemical dosing.
I spent much of my youth at Greenacre baths and it was a healthy, happy, with great memories.- Cr Kathryn Bell
"Given the operational risk, the cost to bring the pool up to an appropriate standard, the low patronage and the proximity to Nabiac, the recommendation is to close the pool and convert the space to a multisport court," the statement said.
Before the meeting, members of the community argued council's estimate of 850 using the unsupervised facility annually was not only unsubstantiated, but was likely a gross underestimation.
Krambach pool was built after a local lad drowned in a dam in the late 1980s on land donated to the community, and with funds raised by the community.
Before the pool was constructed children swam in a dam behind the pub.
"Leo Carney Park is the community space for residents from Krambach, Firefly, Burrell Creek and beyond," one community member said.
"The pool has operated for 35 years without incident."
Putting forward the amended recommendation, Kathryn Bell said it took a long time for councillors to work collegiately with staff to come up with something that was fiscally responsible but matched community expectations.
"We owe it to the community to consult before making any decision," she said.
Cr Bell shared her experiences and emphasised the importance of learning to swim in a small community swimming pool.
"I spent much of my youth at Greenacre baths and it was a healthy, happy, with great memories.
"All of us here agree about the benefits of learning to swim, but we also have a responsibility and duty of the hard cold financial facts of the cost of providing facilities.
"Council does however need to align its own strategy to encourage physical health fitness by providing safe appropriate recreational facilities."
Cr Bell was also concerned the closure of the unattended Krambach could lead to the closure of other pools; Bulahdelah, Nabiac and Stroud.
