FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's new general manager, Phil Beale thought his days in football administration were over when he moved with his family from England to Port Macquarie in 2022.
The Beales arrived in Port 12 months ago on November 2, looking for a change of lifestyle.
The 40-year-old has an extensive background in football in the UK that includes being part of the senior management team at Ipswich Town FC, where he was the manager of recruitment at the club.
He had up to 25 staff and worked with both local and international clubs recruiting players of all ages.
However, he also was a trained paramedic and he thought employment in his new home would be in this field.
Then the job at FMNC became available when Bruce Potter resigned due to health reasons.
Mr Beale jumped at the opportunity.
"I wanted to be involved with football again,'' he said.
"When we moved to Port I thought my footballing days were behind me, then the job came up, I applied for it and here I am.''
He's been in the job for just over a week and admits it has been a whirlwind.
"But I'm loving it and I've met some great people,'' he said.
He said the demographics with the Football Mid North Coast Zone, that stretches roughly from Gloucester to South West Rocks, were similar to those he worked with at Ipswich FC.
"Where I worked in the United Kingdom had a range of social demographics within it, bordering on East London right through to leafy middle class Suffolk.
"That's similar to the Mid North Coast."
