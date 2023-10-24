Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Free

Jordan Brown, aged 17, was reported missing on Monday, October 23, 2023.

By Staff Reporters
October 24 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Brown, aged 17, was last seen at a home in Taree. Picture supplied.
Jordan Brown, aged 17, was last seen at a home in Taree. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.