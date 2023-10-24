Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from Taree.
Jordan Brown, aged 17, was last seen at a home on Lakkari Place, Taree, about 7.15pm yesterday, Monday, October 23, 2023.
Unable to be located or contacted since, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and are now trying to find him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Jordan's welfare as he lives with a medical condition that requires medication.
Jordan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark blue/black long pants, a black Billabong shirt and carrying a small black backpack.
He is known to frequent the Glenthorne and Taree areas.
Anyone with information into Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
