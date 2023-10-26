At the time it was becoming apparent that there were a growing number of murders taking place, somewhere between 20 and more than a hundred took place there in the 1920s and 1930s. The situation attracted the attention of federal authorities who sent a team of investigators headed by former Texas ranger Tom White (Jesse Plemons). Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the history documented in the nonfiction book by Robert Grann about the struggle it has been for the US to leave its frontier culture behind. It became a best-seller after its publication in 2017.