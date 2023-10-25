A UNBEATEN premiership winning season in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition is now behind Southern United.
The Forster-Tuncurry-based club is looking at 2024, where they'll be involved in a higher grade.
Southern United (SUFC) was formed in 2022 to play in the Football Mid North Coast/North Coast Football Coastal Premier League.
The Ospreys were grand finalists after finishing third at the end of the regular season.
The grand final was a hard fought affair with the Ospreys going down to reigning champions Coffs City United 0-1.
However, the Coastal Premier League folded at the end of 2022, forcing the Ospreys to look south to Newcastle.
This season the Ospreys' first grade won 17 out of 18 league games, with a solitary draw the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season.
In the season-end playoffs, SUFC defeated Kurri Kurri FC in both the semi-final (4-1) and the grand final (5-2).
The young reserve grade side made the semi finals but were knocked out one game short of the grand final by eventual grand final winners, Cooks Hill.
The season's results mean SUFC will now be promoted to a higher league.
SUFC has had quite spectacular success for a new club.
This success is based on several factors - a dedicated, supportive board of directors, passionately led by president, John Mansour and the engagement of an experienced and committed coaching staff, led by Jonathon Newman, who in 2023 completed the Football Australia/Asian Football Confederation B Licence course and was the Coastal Premier League's coach of the year in 2022.
Winning Zone 2 in the Newcastle Zone League has meant promotion to Zone League 1.
With this promotion comes certain obligations, including the requirement to field a third team for Zone League 1 and Zone Premier League, so any players interested in joining Southern United FC can either fill out the Expression of Interest (EOI) attached to the club's Facebook page - SouthernUnitedFootballClub or contact the director of football, Jonathon Newman, on 0434 902 171 or email him coach.sufc2428@gmail.com
SUFC is looking to expand its coaching staff and as such is looking to engage qualified and experienced coaches, as well as those who want to get on board with the area's premier senior football club to help out at training and on game day. Contact Jonathon Newman for more details.
The club could not run in the way it does without volunteers, be it board members, match-day stewards and other support people.
The club is always looking for more people to become involved at any level. If you are interested in joining Southern United Football Club email secretary.sufc2428@gmail.com or call the president, John Mansour, on 0409 991 260.
