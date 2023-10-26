Great Lakes Advocate
But, this work was not part of the project to clear the main channel

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:03am, first published October 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Dredging work in Wallis Lake will begin in coming weeks. Picture Chris Drummond, Department of Planning and Environment
Following a number of unanticipated delays, dredging on the Tuncurry side of Wallis Lake is scheduled to begin in coming weeks.

