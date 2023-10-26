Following a number of unanticipated delays, dredging on the Tuncurry side of Wallis Lake is scheduled to begin in coming weeks.
However, according to a MidCoast Council spokesperson this work was not part of the project to clear the main channel.
"This work is the first stage in addressing wider sand shoaling and safe navigation issues within Wallis Lake, with further dredging planned for late summer/autumn 2024."
For more than five years Wallis Lake stakeholders have been held to ransom as sandbars have eroded their ability to efficiently continue their business operations; tourist operators have been unable to navigate the sandy shoals, oyster production has dropped as leases become silted, and the movement of sand has blocked boat moorings and slipways.
The joint dredging project between MidCoast Council and the NSW Government (under the former Rescuing Our Waterways Program) will be undertaken by Sydney-based Dredging Solutions.
An estimated 17,000 cubic metres of sand and accumulated marine sediments were expected to be removed from the channel west of the Point Road boat ramp out into the main channel of the lake.
Dredging works will cover a larger area then previous navigation dredging campaigns in this section of the lake due to considerable sand accumulation within the main channel south of the Forster Tuncurry bridge, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
Dredge material will be temporarily stockpiled and de-watered at Vincent Fazio Park before being trucked away from the site.
The work was expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.
