GREAT Lakes has two losses from two starts in the Manning T1 cricket competition this season.
However, a decision by Manning Cricket Association assures all four T1 sides will play finals.
As reported last week, Great Lakes, Taree United, Gloucester and Wingham are contesting this season's competition.
The association did consider changing the finals format to three, with the minor premier going straight to the grand final and the second and third placed sides playing off for the other berth.
Association president, Steve Campbell said input was sought from the clubs before a decision was made.
"I think that's the best to way to go,'' he said.
Mr Campbell conceded that it would be possible for a side to limp through the season-proper and not win a game before winning the minor semi, final and grand final and finish premiers.
However, he thinks this is unlikely.
He said playing a top four means that all sides stay involved for the duration of the season.
Premiership winning Taree United captain, Josh Ferris pointed out that if a team was out of the running for a finals berth by Christmas in a three side finals series there could be a struggle maintain interest for the remainder of the season.
Great Lakes will travel to Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham on Saturday in the third round of the T1 season.
