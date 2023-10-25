Great Lakes Advocate
Anna Axisa will speak about her book Homegrown Healthy Living in Forster next month

By Staff Reporters
October 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Anna and her family have created a mountainside permaculture homestead. Picture Lizz Pennings
Manning Valley property owner and author, Anna Axisa will speak about her book Homegrown Healthy Living at the newly opened Forster library early next month.

