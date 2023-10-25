Manning Valley property owner and author, Anna Axisa will speak about her book Homegrown Healthy Living at the newly opened Forster library early next month.
Anna shares the family's unique experiences, the ups and downs of an off-grid health adventure, and creating a mountainside permaculture homestead.
The book is packed with delicious, easy-to-follow recipes, projects, and inspirational stories of challenges they have overcome.
"Homegrown Healthy Living will gift you with practical, achievable skills so you can live well-nourished - from the ground up," Anna said.
"Inside my practical and down-to-earth book, I will show you what's possible and how simple it is to get started," she said.
"You will no longer fear failure, and will be able to turn experiences into opportunities for learning, growth, and creative resourcefulness- no matter where you live."
Everyone is welcome to this free event, which will be held on Wednesday, November 1 from 5.30-7.30pm in the Wallamba Room.
Books can be purchased and signed on the evening.
Light refreshments will be provided.
