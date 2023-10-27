GREAT Lakes will face competition leaders Wingham in round three of the Manning T1 cricket competition at Cedar Party Reserve in Wingham tomorrow, Saturday, October 28.
Wingham have two wins from as many starts, while Lakes - minus a number of players from last season's grand final team - have yet to open their account following losses to Taree United and Gloucester.
Gloucester batted first in the game that was transferred from Tuncurry to Gloucester and compiled 7/160 from 40 overs. While no batter scored heavily, the majority made starts.
Blake Clark was the most successful of the Great Lakes bowlers, finishing with 4/30 from his eight overs. Drew Townsend bowled economically to claim 2/14 from eight.
Great Lakes lost two early wickets however, opener Dean Bensch (49) and Paul Bartlett took the score to 51 before Bartlett was dismissed for 13.
That sparked a collapse, with Great Lakes crashing to 6/87 before being dismissed for 131 in 31 overs.
