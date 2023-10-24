FOOTBALL Mid North Coast Southern League men's grand finalists, Tuncurry-Forster, will check registration numbers for 2024 before determining whether to nominate for the Zone Premier League (ZPL).
It is a requirement of the zone for clubs to field two sides - first and reserve grade - in the ZPL.
The competition was resurrected this year following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League (CPL).
Five clubs contested the ZPL - all from the Hastings and Macleay.
Tuncurry-Forster fielded two sides in this year's Southern League, finishing second and third.
"It's 50/50 at the moment with the ZPL,'' club president, Kristy Ragno said.
She said the extra travel involved with the ZPL could be a turn-off for some players.
The Southern League is contested in the main by clubs in the Great Lakes and Manning areas, although Gloucester fielded a team this year.
"We would need to get enough players for two sides, otherwise we can't play in the zone league,'' Kristy said.
"To step up into the competition we would need commitment from players, otherwise it just doesn't work. The zone league is a lot stronger competition than the Southern League.''
Tuncurry-Forster were foundation members of the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League.
However, the club dropped back to the Southern League when the Coastal Premier League - involving clubs from FMNC and North Coast Football, was formed in 2020.
Southern League premiers, Wingham, have ruled out applying to play in the ZPL.
