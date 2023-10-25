Great Lakes Advocate
Kristy Ragno has been named the Northern NSW Football Federation volunteer of the year.

By Mick McDonald
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Kristy Ragno receives her volunteer of the year award at the Northern NSW award night.
TUNCURRY-Forster president, Kristy Ragno has been named the Northern NSW Football Federation volunteer of the year.

