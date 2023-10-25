TUNCURRY-Forster president, Kristy Ragno has been named the Northern NSW Football Federation volunteer of the year.
This was announced at the federation's award night held in Newcastle.
Kristy is the club's president, secretary, canteen manager, amenities cleaner and everything in between, according to Northern NSW Football.
Earlier this year Kristy took out a volunteer of the month award.
Kristy was also named the Tuncurry-Forster club person of the year.
"That award could have gone to anyone on the committee this year, they all did a great job,'' Kristy said of the club honour.
While happy to stay on as president at the club's December 4 annual meeting if elected, Kristy is hoping to offload a couple of other duties.
"I'm hopeful we'll get some new people on the committee,'' Kristy said.
"A secretary would be really good to help with all the communications - the emails and things like that that take up so much time. I'll admit I'm not great at that stuff, so if I had someone to help me it would be great.''
Tuncurry-Forster had a busy season 2023 and that included hosting a number of National Premier League (NPL) games along with Northern NSW Women's Premier League matches.
"That might not happen next year because the Zone Field in Taree will be getting an upgrade and those NPL matches will be held there,'' Kristy said.
"That will impact on our canteen, but it will at least give the club a few more free days during the season.
Kristy said the club also was looking to grow the annual Golden Balls tournament that was held last weekend. This is for men's over 35 and women's over 25 six-a-side teams. However, the club didn't receive enough women's nominations this year.
"We really need to have a think about how we can revamp it,'' Kristy said.
Kristy's husband, Sabino, won the Tuncurry-Forster FC commitment to football award. Sabino completed his 45th season with the club. He started when he was four and is now 49.
Sabino plays goal keeper with the club's over 35s side. He's also in the Tuncurry Forster FC hall of fame. His ambition is to play 50 years for the Tigers.
Cassius Hourn was named the most improved while the most valuable club member was shared by registrar, Mel Trotter and treasurer, Vanessa Guiney.
The club executive encouragement award went to the Tuncurry-Forster Black women's side.
"They're only a young team and they only won one game all season, but they always came off the field with a smile and they didn't stop trying,'' Kristy said.
Ben Chapman won the sportsmanship trophy while brothers Korey and Lukas Marshall shared the junior clubperson of the year.
The Tigers were grand finalists in the Southern League men's and women's competition last season.
