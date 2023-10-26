Great Lakes Advocate
Pet of the week

October 27 2023 - 8:30am
Adorable Matilda loves to snuggle
Matilda is a beautiful 10-year-old Occicat (that's her breed) who has been a resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for almost five months.

