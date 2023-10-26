Adorable Matilda loves to snuggle

Matilda is a beautiful 10-year-old Occicat (that's her breed) who has been a resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for almost five months.
The Ocicat is an all-domestic breed of cat which resembles a wild cat but has no recent wild DNA in its gene pool.
This unique breed has a spotted tabby pattern - just like a wild cat - but has the temperament of a domestic animal.
It is named for its resemblance to the ocelot.
Matilda was surrendered by her owner as they were relocating overseas.
She did find a home for a little while but unfortunately it did not work out (not Matilda's fault. She was very happy there).
Matilda has a curious nature and loves to explore, but her favourite activity is lounging in the sun.
She will make an amazing companion, loving pats and snuggling near you on the lounge.
While Ocicats have been bred to look like wild cats their temperament does not reflect this.
They are intelligent and playful, curious and friendly and never show any aggressiveness.
Matilda has a quiet and reserved nature, preferring the comfort of her own safe hidey hole and exploring on her own terms.
She does like to have the occasional chit chat with people, sharing her tiny quiet miaow with the world.
Matilda is in great health and is also desexed, vaccinated, microchipped as well as being up to date with all her preventative treatments. Her adoption fee is $200
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.