NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews from Tuncurry and Diamond Beach have worked throughout the night to contain the bushfire burning in the Darawank area.
The fire, located between the council tip (Northern Firetrail) and Nine Mile Beach, has claimed more than 50ha.
While the fire remains at advice level, and listed 'being controlled' firefighters will continue backburning operations today, Tuesday, October 24.
This operation will increase fire behaviour and smoke, which will be visible from a distance.
Authorities advise members of the public with respiratory concerns to monitor conditions and where possible avoid the smoky air.
"You may wish to dry your washing indoors and keep doors and windows closed when the smoke is lingering to minimise impact on you and your family." an RFS spokesperson said.
Today's fire danger rating remains at a moderate level, and permits remain suspended.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 28 degrees today, and a sweltering 31 degrees tomorrow, Wednesday, October 24 before a cool change and a 90 per cent chance of showers sees the mercury plummet to 19 degrees on Thursday.
