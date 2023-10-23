Great Lakes Advocate
Fire fighters have been on the scene since the fire began about two hours ago.

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:32pm
File picture from Black Summer bushfires.
Fire fighting aircraft have been tasked to assist Rural Fire Brigade volunteers battle an out of control bushfire burning at Darawank.

