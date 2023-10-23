Fire fighting aircraft have been tasked to assist Rural Fire Brigade volunteers battle an out of control bushfire burning at Darawank.
Fire fighters have been on the scene since the fire began about two hours ago.
There is currently no threat to properties.
The Fire Danger Rating for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 24 remains moderate.
Permits remain suspended.
Monitor conditions and stay up to date via the Hazards Near Me App or at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me
