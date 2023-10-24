Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The annual Dragon Boat Regatta will be held in Forster mid-November

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

Great Lakes Pearl Dragons will host its 10th annual Dragon Boat Regatta over the weekend of November 18-19 at Elizabeth Reserve, Pipers Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.