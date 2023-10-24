Great Lakes Pearl Dragons will host its 10th annual Dragon Boat Regatta over the weekend of November 18-19 at Elizabeth Reserve, Pipers Bay.
Attracting hundreds of competitors from across the East Coast, many paddlers remain after the regatta for an extra few days of R&R.
To celebrate the regatta's decade-long milestone, the Pearl Dragons has added a special race to the program, the 500m the All Cancers' Survivors race.
This is a participatory race for any Dragon Boat NSW member who is a cancer survivor, Wendy Burdekin said.
"Cancer has impacted many people and this acknowledgement is to signify the challenges that many continue to face.
"Through the sport of dragon boating however, many survivors have found a path to fitness and all enjoy the harmony and connectedness of racing as part of one team."
The race will follow the regular 500m teams' racing on Saturday morning.
The distance of 500m is also a change to the recent format of the Pearl Dragons' regatta where typically they host the two kilometre longer distance race in the afternoon.
The Pearlers was sponsored by Midcoast Council which also offered a grant on application to organisations to help cover some of their sport's running costs.
A number of local businesses also support of the Pearl Dragons with donations that help with trophies, boat hire and the Saturday afternoon function at Lakeside Tavern (sponsor).
Through the sport of dragon boating however, many survivors have found a path to fitness and all enjoy the harmony and connectedness of racing as part of one team.- Wendy Burdekin
Other sponsors are Beach Bums, Lakes and Oceans Hotel, Forster Tuncurry Golf Club's Buko's Bistro, Paradise Marina, Great Lakes Paddocks and Forster Bowling Club.
"The contributions from these local organisations make the running of the regatta a cost effective venture.
"Major sponsor, Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club is also a great supporter of the Pearlers through their allocation of grant money for numerous projects, hence assisting in the dragon boat club's ability to provide this sport for the community and to host a regatta."
Dragon boat clubs travel from the North Coast, Central Coast, the Hunter, Sydney and the Illawarra while officials also travel from various distant locations to volunteer in running the regatta.
The regatta relies totally on the work of a team of volunteers and calls on members and friends to run the event.
It also relies on the services of another group of volunteer; the SES, which provide boat safety and first aid.
"The community is invited to come along and enjoy the fast paced racing and the entertainment of the frequent close finishes.
"While dragon boaters are a friendly bunch of people off the water, they display a ferocity once in the boat and wielding their paddle as a weapon of strength.
"Why not come and enjoy this display."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.