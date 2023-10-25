When Anna Pratten was diagnosed with breast cancer last year she was surprised and distressed to learn she would not have the assistance and support of a breast care nurse.
After a four centimetre lump was discovered by the Breastscreen NSW mobile van a letter was sent to her general practitioner before the service suggested a surgeon.
While Anna would have preferred a specialist breast surgeon, she selected a doctor recommended by the Hunter-based service, at a private hospital.
When you get the news you follow their advice; you are in shock, you do not know at that stage what the future holds, she said.
"After the surgery there was no follow-up and no support, except from my GP, and because I was a private patient I could not see a public breast care nurse," Anna said.
Forced to do her own research into support groups, Anna was introduced to the Great Lakes Breast Cancer Support Group, Breast Friends, which provided the emotional support and advice she was seeking.
After the surgery there was no follow-up and no support, except from my GP, and because I was a private patient I could not see a public breast care nurse.- Anna Pratten
Getting ready for this year's BCNA (Breast Cancer Network Australia) Mini Field of Women event at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club on Monday, October 23, support group spokesperson, Lorraine Milward said there were a number of people in the community who want to know what our group does, but cannot always come to our meetings.
She explained the organisation was a self-help breast cancer support group where people can share their experiences in a confidential and safe environment.
"The are looking for support, they are motivated to speak with people who have gone through and come through (breast cancer)," Lorraine said.
Without the help from a breast care nurse you can feel very alone, she said.
The Mini Field of Women was traditionally held at John Wright Park, Tuncurry.
However, following last year's wash-out and an increase in public liability insurance premiums the 2023 event relocated to the more reliable confines of the bowling club.
The mini field of pink women represents the survivors, while the white silhouettes represent the 30 members who have died since 2007 when Great Lakes Breast Cancer Support Group was formed by by Heather Kelly and Janet McMahon.
"It is quite a solemn occasion and a moment of reflection."
The group meet monthly at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club and also monthly for chat and coffee at a local cafe.
Breast Friends supply post breast cancer surgery care packs to Forster and Mayo private and Manning Base hospitals, chemotherapy care packs to Forster Private and Manning Base oncology units, vouchers for the first breast prosthesis and/or bra through local suppliers, vouchers for first lymphoedema sleeves, magazines at the Forster Private and Manning base hospitals oncology rooms, contributes to support groups, such as the wig library and palliative care group and organises memorials and social events.
The group also has been successful in securing a McGrath Foundation breast care nurse who will begin work in coming weeks.
While money collected from fundraising events is channelled back into the local community, Monday's event was donated to BCNA.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.