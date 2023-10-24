Great Lakes Advocate
UNSW Sydney study shows recovery lags in most severely burnt Black Summer bushfire areas

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:00am, first published October 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Hillville fire in November 2019. Ridges in Kiwarrak State Forest that were burnt in the Black Summer bushfires still have not recovered. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Hillville fire in November 2019. Ridges in Kiwarrak State Forest that were burnt in the Black Summer bushfires still have not recovered. Picture by Scott Calvin.

The Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 burnt an unprecedented area of more than five million hectares of eastern Australia, with severe economic, environmental, and human impacts.

