The new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse is scheduled for a June 16, 2024 handover.
Last week building committee members were invited to an on-site meeting by building company, A W Edwards, to view the progress on project.
Led by Edwards regional manager, Kimbal Dunham, the inspection included a 360 degree walk around the structure on external scaffolding which borders the upper level.
Committee members, chairperson, Ron Hartley, Denise Morgan and Karen Kelly were impressed with the advancement in construction and marvelled at the views along Forster Main Beach from the second floor of the building.
"Our building committee is now seeing the fruits of nearly two decades of planning," Mr Hartley said.
"The next major venture for the entire club is now becoming the accumulation of funds to fit-out the building to meet its surf life saving responsibilities and the provision of facilities to meet the requirements and expectations of this fantastic community asset."
The concrete pour for the top floor is scheduled for Friday, November 3.
Three days after the pour, the top-level framework will begin with a view to the erection of the roof prior to Christmas.
The interior scaffolding, which supports the upper floor, will be removed 28 days later which will then enable the completion of the ground floor amenities to start.
"There are multiple fundraising projects under way which include an up coming trivia night on Friday, November 24, and a major raffle to be drawn on Australia Day."
