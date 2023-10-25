Great Lakes Advocate
Council

The 12-month trial begins on November 15

By Staff Reporters
October 26 2023 - 6:00am
Visitors and locals will be able to get a different perspective of Forster-Tuncurry with the introduction of shared e-scooters (electric scooter) on a 12-month trial.

