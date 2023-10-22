Great Lakes Advocate
According to the RFS the fire is burning in peat soil

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 23 2023 - 8:54am
Shutterstock file picture.

Nine fires continue to burn across the Mid Coast RFS (Rural Fire Service) district, including a fire in the Riverlands Estate, Coolongolook.

