Nine fires continue to burn across the Mid Coast RFS (Rural Fire Service) district, including a fire in the Riverlands Estate, Coolongolook.
Since the fire began more than a week ago, 35 hectares has been burned, according to the RFS Fires Near Me app.
According to the RFS the fire is burning in peat soil and will continue to burn internally for some time without intervention.
Firefighters will continue to flood the area with water from the nearby Coolongolook River in an effort to extinguish the fire, while machinery will be used to strengthen containment lines around the fire to reduce the likelihood of it spreading.
All fires across the district are at advice level and are being controlled by RFS volunteers.
The fire danger rating for Mid Coast today, Monday, October 23 remains at a moderate level following yesterday's total fire ban
All fire permits remain suspended.
Stay up to date via the Hazards Near Me App or at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me
