Council's $7.95M bank interest rate windfall

During the 2022-23 financial year MidCoast Council earned $7,954,000 from its bank accounts and investments.
The information was shared by MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry after councillor Peter Epov asked how much interest had been earned from reserve fund investments in 2022-23.
"How much of that interest was applied back to the individual funds, and how much of that interest went to general revenue," Cr Epov asked.
Council manages its cash and cash investments as a total pool of funds in accordance with its adopted Investment policy while ensuring adequate cash is available to meet day-today requirements, Mr Embry replied.
"Council does not individually invest each reserve fund, and as such interest is not specifically allocated to reserve funds (unless required by legislation, contractual arrangement or council resolution)," he said.
Breaking down the interest received Mr Embry said $1.601 million was applied to developer contributions and $62,000 was applied to refunded bonds.
He said $1.255 million was applied to the sewer fund and $218,000 was applied to the water fund.
"The balance of $4.818 million was considered to be general revenue, which supported the delivery of council works and service."
