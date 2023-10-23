Great Lakes Advocate
$1.601 million was applied to developer contributions and $62,000 was applied to refunded bonds

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated October 25 2023 - 9:41am, first published October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Council's $7.95M bank interest rate windfall
During the 2022-23 financial year MidCoast Council earned $7,954,000 from its bank accounts and investments.

