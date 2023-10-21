Police are reminding residents and holiday makers in the Manning Great Lakes district to lock their cars and homes.
Officers have dealt with a spate of incidents, especially involving motor vehicles, where they have been left unlocked, with keys and valuables left in the vehicle, and the vehicles and valuable property stolen.
"The process is quite simple," a spokesperson said.
"Remove valuables and lock your vehicle when leaving it.
"By doing so, it can save you a lot of grief and anxiety, especially in relation to replacement of items such as bank cards, licences, other personal cards, mobile telephones and tablet electronic devices."
NSW Police suggest people ensure their premises are always locked and secure when absent, even for a short time.
Police also recommend people install CCTV and recording equipment as a cost effective preventative measure and powerful investigative tool.
Other tips include:
