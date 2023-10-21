Great Lakes Advocate
Police

Manning Great Lakes Police issue warning to lock cars and houses

By Staff Reporters
October 22 2023 - 7:00am
Shutterstock picture

Police are reminding residents and holiday makers in the Manning Great Lakes district to lock their cars and homes.

Local News

