Council staff are on the move

In the 14 months to September 30, 263 staff members left MidCoast Council as full, part and fixed term employees.
The information was supplied by general manager, Adrian Panuccio in a question from councillor Peter Epov who asked how many full-time, part-time and temporary staff had left council in the period between July 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.
The question with notice follows a similar one put forward by Cr Epov earlier this year who asked what was the full-time equivalent figure for employees at March 31 2023.
Council's full time equivalent employees as at March 31, 2023 was 890.9.
Cr Epov also inquired about how many staff (and the percentage) have left- and/or were in the process of leaving - council in the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
He was told 178 full-time workers employed by council had left the organisation in 2022.
