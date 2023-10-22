Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Dr Gillespie recently joined close to 2000 people, and addressed an anti-wind farm rally in Port Stephens

Updated October 24 2023 - 2:43pm, first published October 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens anti-wind farm organiser, Troy Radford with Member for Lyne, David Gillespie. Picture supplied.
Port Stephens anti-wind farm organiser, Troy Radford with Member for Lyne, David Gillespie. Picture supplied.

Wind farms are not the solution for retiring baseload generators, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie claims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.