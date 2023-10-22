Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on the morning of Thursday, November 9.
The breakfast event will be held at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club from 7am.
The AGM will give members the opportunity to vote in a new committee, and at the same time farewell those who are leaving.
Also, members can also let the committee know how it performed during the past 12 months and offer some ideas and advice on plans for the year ahead.
Your presence at the AGM offers encouragement to the team who volunteer their time throughout the year and is an opportunity to say thank you, and to lend your enthusiasm for the year ahead, president, Simon France said.
"If you like making a difference and playing an active role in your local business community, please join us at the AGM and consider nominating for a position on the committee."
