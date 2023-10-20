Great Lakes Advocate
The sea turtle nesting season has kicked off along the coast

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Successful nesting activities extend from the Tweed to Forster-Tuncurry. Picture supplied.
Beachgoers across the Mid North Coast are being asked to keep an eye out for sea turtles as the 2023 nesting season kicks off.

