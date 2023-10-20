Manning Regional Art Gallery will open two new exhibitions this weekend.
From the Ground UP and Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens will officially open this Sunday, October 22 from 2pm.
Well-known local artists, Yvette and Peter Hugill's latest collaboration From the Ground UP combines both Yvette's painting with Peter's ceramics, while Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa - Looking through a cultural lens is new work by Biripi artist, Joedie Lawler.
"We are very excited to present these stand out shows, supporting our established regional artists to showcase their work to our community," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
From the Ground UP will take you on a journey from the earth up through grasses to the skies above.
Yvette's landscapes are inspired by light, shadows and patterns in the environment.
The majority of her work is based on the local landscape.
The artist also paints colourful still lifes that complement ceramic pieces Peter creates for her to decorate.
Yvette has been exhibiting her work regularly for 40 years.
She now enjoys collaborating and sharing the experience with Peter - this is their ninth joint exhibition.
Peter has been working with clay since 2008.
He uses a range of techniques to create homewares and decorative pieces.
Utilising materials from porcelain to stoneware and local clays, Peter experiments with glazes to suit the pieces he creates.
He works using gas kilns and produces different effects with varying temperatures.
Joedie, in Nyaaga migangguwa butjungguwa explores a very personal journey through loss, her strong connection with her culture and acceptance.
This new body of work is a powerful statement, and a testament to the resilience of family and community connection.
The official opening will be held this Sunday, October 22 at 2pm, free entry all welcome, and the exhibitions continue until December 3.
For more information about the exhibition and other great art gallery events, visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and follow us on Facebook.
