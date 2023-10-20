Great Lakes Advocate
New exhibitions at the gallery

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Peter and Yvette Hugill have combined their considerable talents once again for their forthcoming exhibition at the Manning Regional Galllery titled From the Ground Up. Picture supplied.
Manning Regional Art Gallery will open two new exhibitions this weekend.

