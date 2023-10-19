Sixty six motorcyclists raised more than $4000 in the second Ride for Pink event in the Manning.
Organiser, Helen Mitchell says the final tally on the weekend's event hasn't been counted, but she guesses the fundraiser will see about $4300 handed over to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
This is slightly more than the 2022 event raised.
Riders came from Cessnock, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Laurieton, Camden Haven, Forster, Tuncurry, Taree and Wingham.
They gathered at the service centre at Taree south last Sunday before riding through Taree, Wingham, Krambach, Nabiac, to The Lakes Way and on to The Tav at Old Bar where entertainment was provided along with fundraising activities.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Ride for Pink, in its second year, is Helen's third fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), her first being a trek on the Larapinta Trail in 2019.
The NBCF is Australia's leading not-for-profit organisation funding world-class breast cancer research towards its vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.
Since its inception in 1994, NBCF has invested around $200 million into more than 600 world-class research projects across Australia. In this time, death rates from breast cancer in Australia have improved by more than 40 per cent.
Helen explains the foundation receives no government funding and relies on donations to support its research into better treatment and outcomes for people with breast cancer.
She chose top support the foundation as she knows many people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, which affects men as well as women.
Helen, who has been riding a motorcycle for 19 years, is planning to stage another Ride for Pink during breast cancer awareness month in 2024.
