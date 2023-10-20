Great Lakes Advocate
The facility was built to Australian Standards, with community input

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Splash park adjustments ensure greater user safety
MidCoast Council has undertaken a handful of tweaks following a couple of unconfirmed minor incidents at the recently opened Tuncurry Splash Park.

