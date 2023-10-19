Great Lakes Advocate
The initiative was unanimously supported by Stroud Street businesses

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Timed Parking has been re-introduced to Stroud Street, Bulahdelah. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has re-introduced timed parking on Stroud Street, Bulahdelah.

