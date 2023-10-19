MidCoast Council has re-introduced timed parking on Stroud Street, Bulahdelah.
The decision to undertake timed parking was made following extensive consultation with Stroud Street business owners and operators earlier this year, which unanimously supported the proposal.
The two-hour parking limit also was supported by Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Timed parking will enable more shop-front traffic for local businesses and ease of parking for potential customers, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
"It will also encourage greater turn-over of visitor parking.
"The central business district will feature two-hour parking, with the inclusion of 15-minute, motorcycle and disability parking spaces.
"Unrestricted parking for staff is available on Meade Street and both the northern and southern ends of Stroud Street."
