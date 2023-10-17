Preparing for an El Nino summer

Here are some hot tips to ensure you stay safe through the summer! Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



As summer quickly approaches, there's a meteorological phenomenon that might be plotting a twist to our summer plans: El Nino.

This warm oceanic event, miles away from our coasts, has been making headlines recently. But why? Well, when anything threatens to ruin an Australian summer, you can be sure that people are going to be unhappy.

But what exactly is El Nino? And more importantly, how might it play a role in changing our summer plans, whether we're aiming for sunbathing in the backyard or trekking up mountain trails?

How will El Nino affect Australia?

El Nio is a climate phenomenon caused by the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean. This event can influence extreme weather patterns around the world, and Australia is one of the regions significantly affected by El Nino events.

From reduced rainfall to more bushfires, El Nino threatens to cause intense heat waves, higher temperatures and an all round tough summer.

To keep yourself safe, here's our list of recommendations that'll keep you cool through this potentially wicked summer:

Check your weather app for updates

In the digital age, staying informed about rapidly changing weather conditions has never been easier. With the threat of El Nino and its potential to trigger prolonged heat waves, it's crucial to have real-time updates at your fingertips. By regularly checking your weather app, you can monitor temperature forecasts backed by expert analysis and prepare for your day.

Heatwaves can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with certain medical conditions. By keeping track of temperature predictions and heatwave alerts, you can take preventative measures, like rescheduling outdoor activities.

Set up shade in your outdoor areas

With predictions pointing to intensified sunlight and altered weather patterns, the need to protect our cherished outdoor sanctuary takes priority. And while the appeal of redecorating the patio with rustic outdoor furniture captures our imaginations, another top priority should be installing efficient shade systems.

El Nio is predicted to serve up multiple heat waves across the summer, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and strokes. Efficient shading can offer a much-needed refuge.

Carry sunscreen everywhere

Although this is a given in Australia, the importance of sun protection becomes even more important with El Nino. Remember to slip, slop, slap!

El Nino doesn't just bring altered weather patterns; it can also amplify the sun's intensity in affected regions. This leads to an increased risk of harmful UV exposure, even on days that might seem less sunny. Even if the day isn't already blazing hot, the UV levels can still be dangerously high.

Whether you're playing a game of footy with the kids or out on a city tour, always ensure you have enough sunscreen with you.

Preparing your home

As we brace for the sweltering heat of an El Nino summer, it's crucial to optimise our homes for comfort and sustainability. The surge in temperatures necessitates a thorough check on our cooling systems.

Ensure that air conditioning units and fans are functioning at their peak by cleaning or replacing any outdated filters. For those without air conditioning, investing in a high-quality fan or a portable cooler might just be the difference between unbearable heat and a pleasant indoor refuge.

Additionally, the intense sun can ramp up indoor temperatures and increase energy bills. A smart approach to mitigate this is using thermal curtains or blinds. Not only do they block out the sun, but they also insulate interiors, keeping homes cooler and reducing cooling costs.

On a green note, consider incorporating indoor plants like the snake plant, aloe vera, and areca palm. These plants don't just add aesthetic appeal; they have the added benefits of cooling your home and purifying the air, making them a perfect fit for an El Nino summer readiness plan.

Hydrate

While El Nino affects global weather patterns in various ways, one of its most direct and tangible effects is making you sweat!

Staying hydrated is vital in helping our bodies regulate temperature. As we sweat in the heat, we lose essential fluids that need replenishing to prevent overheating.

Dehydration can be a warning sign for more severe heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These conditions can be deadly if not addressed promptly.