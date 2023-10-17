Wingham Music Festival a result of creative community collaboration

While the main focus of punters attending the Wingham Music Festival was the musical acts performing onstage, offstage, performers of a different sort were just as critical to the festival's atmosphere.
Funding from Create NSW meant Wingham Music Festival organisers could develop their offstage creative area more than they have in other years.
While bands were changing over, there was plenty to keep interest offstage.
Wingham's circus troupe, Circartus, had roving performers including stilt walkers in costume, fire twirlers and magicians. They also provided workshops for children.
"They were really doing something in almost every slot. when there wasn't someone playing on stage, they were entertaining," Wingham Musical Festival founder, Donna Ballard said.
Curious Legends, a theatre company from Newcastle, also came to the party.
They worked with students from Chatham and Wingham high schools to create a Biripi totem puppet, "Bull-inda the bull shark".
With the help of six "puppeteers", students trained by Curious Legends, the bullshark "swam" through the crowd during the day and night, illuminated at night for an even more special effect.
"The kids knew how to control her, her tail swam a lot and they just had really the correct movement for a shark. they were trained how to do that," Donna said.
Curious Legends also brought with them an eagle puppet, which joined the Biripi Dancers in their fishing dance.
"That was just...wow! Somehow so appropriate this weekend," Donna said.
Another program involving youth was a partnership with The Smith Family, who brought 17 Wingham High Students in Year 10 who are interested in event organisation during the week when the festival was being set up.
"They worked with us for two days and it was just about finding out about us as committee members. What do we do in our day jobs, what are our working jobs? And then what do we do in a volunteer capacity like a festival?" Donna said.
On the Thursday, the students helped out with organising the entrance gate, the bus zones, and putting out the bins.
"They made such a difference," Donna said.
"So I said to them on that last day, 'you know, you've really become festival volunteers. Now that gets you a free ticket', and I was so excited. It just made me so happy that they really got something back from what they gave to the event.
"And they learned stuff in the meantime. They asked really intelligent questions.
"It was really good to be involved with them and the Smith Family; that was just excellent.
"I loved it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.