FORSTER-Tuncurry has started to rebuild for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season with the signing of utility back, Ben Fisher.
Twenty-five-year-old Fisher previously played with Wigan Warriors, Scholarship, Salford Red Devils Academy in England and Goondiwindi Boars.
The Hawks will be coached by Robbie Payne, an ex-Western Suburbs Sydney player, who also had stints in the Metropolitan Cup, Collegians in the Illawarra League while he has also captain-coached in the Group Six competition.
Payne will be assisted by the experienced David Nugent formally of Wentworthville, Cabramatta, and Ryde Eastwood.
"We're trying to get on the front foot for next year,'' club president, Simon Fokes said.
The Hawks will continue preparations for next year with the annual general meeting set for Wednesday, October 25 at the Lakeside Tavern from 6pm.
The Group Three annual meeting has been moved to Sunday, December 3 at the Wingham Services Club.
