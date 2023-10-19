Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry has signed up 25-year-old Ben Fisher

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 20 2023 - 7:00am
Utility back Ben Fisher has signed with the Hawks for next season.
FORSTER-Tuncurry has started to rebuild for the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season with the signing of utility back, Ben Fisher.

