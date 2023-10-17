Great Lakes Advocatesport
Pacific Palms made a strong start to the T2 cricket title defence winning the opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:31pm
Nick Montague top scored with 56 for Pacific Palms against Wingham in the opening round of the Manning T2 cricket season.
DEFEDNING premiers, Pacific Palms have made a strong start to the Manning T2 cricket title defence with wins in the opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign.

