DEFEDNING premiers, Pacific Palms have made a strong start to the Manning T2 cricket title defence with wins in the opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign.
Palms won the club's first premiership in more than 20 years last summer when beating Bulahdelah in the grand final.
In the game against a youthful Taree West Sixers at Pacific Palms, the home team won the toss and elected to bowl. Taree West crashed to be 8/30 before experienced Luke McLeod (35) and Ben Randle (13 not out) took the score to 80 at innings close. Caleb Grimshaw took the bowling figures for Pacific Palms with 4/14.
However, Pacific Palms had their own batting problems in the run chase. They were struggling at 6/66 at one point and 8/87, however an an important 16 from Ben Jones helped Palms get the required runs.
Stephen Church then chipped in with a quickfire 15 not out from 12 ball, hitting three boundaries. Palms finished at 8/87.
Caleb Grimshaw has been in strong early form with the ball. He claimed 3/23 as Palms scored a comfortable win over Wingham in the opening match of the season.
Wingham made 133 from 20 overs after Palms won the toss and bowled. Nick Montague then led the run chase, making 56, including 10 boundaries, as Palms replied with 4/136 from 30 overs.
Montague was the second batter dismissed with the score on 107.
Palms and Bulahdelah lead the competition following the opening fortnight of the new season.
Both have 12 points.
