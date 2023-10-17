Great Lakes Advocate
Two games have been played in T2 and one in T1, with the T1 season delayed due to ground availability

Updated October 17 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Ishan Thapa sends down a delivery for Great Lakes in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Taree United at Taree. United won the game. Photo Scott Calvin.
Ishan Thapa sends down a delivery for Great Lakes in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Taree United at Taree. United won the game. Photo Scott Calvin.

GREAT Lakes T1 and T2 cricket teams will be looking for their first wins going into this weekend's round of matches.

