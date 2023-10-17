GREAT Lakes T1 and T2 cricket teams will be looking for their first wins going into this weekend's round of matches.
Two games have been played in T2 and one in T1, with the T1 season delayed due to ground availability.
Premiers, Taree United took off from where they finished 2022-23 by defeating grand finalists, Great Lakes in the T1 clash at Chatham Park.
Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bowl. This paid immediate dividends when Aidan White bowled opening batter Matt Collier for a duck, leaving United 1-0.
Tom Burley and Murray McCartney took the score to 53 before McCartney fell for 25. From there wickets tumbled fairly frequently, with Burley making 46 to top score. Sam Couch (37 not out) and youngster Tashiem Abbott (12 not out) ensured United batted out the 40 overs to finish on 7/164. Abbott was making his T1 debut.
White with 2/35 and Blake Clark (2/24) were the most successful bowlers.
However, Great Lakes' run chase started disastrously when they slumped to 3/14. McCartney ran out opener Dean Elliott (5) while Dylan Wadwell snared the wickets of Dean Bensch (5) and Lucas Monks (3). There was no recovery with Great Lakes eventually bowled out for 93 in 35.5 overs. Wadwell finished with 2/10, Brock Wilson 3/18, Burley 2/18, Ricky Campbell 2/9 and Abbott 2/22.
Riley Webster struck a big hitting and unbeaten 30 for Great Lakes, including five boundaries.
Skipper, Ryan Clarke was forced to retire hurt before he had opened his account.
Great Lakes are due to play Gloucester on Saturday although at the time of writing the venue had not been determined.
Batting also proved to be the bugbear for the Dolphins in the T2 clash against Old Bar Cellars.
After winning the toss and batting first Great Lakes openers Graham Robinson and Jason Smythe gave the side a solid start by putting on 33. Robinson and Austin Murray took the score to 50, however, when Murray was removed for five the innings fell away and they were all out for 122. Robinson top scored with 35 while Sebastian Strong made a handy and unbeaten 23.
The Great Lakes bowlers hit back and had Old Bar reeling at 6/64. However, Old Bar played a match winning innings of 66 not out that included 12 boundaries to steer the side to victory. Old Bar lost eight wickets in the run chase. Brad Solway with 3/14 was the most successful of the bowlers while Tadhg Brislane claimed 2/9.
Bulahdelah won a low scoring game against Wingham, dismissing Wingham for 88, with Cooper Bramston taking 4/26. Bulahdelah lost eight wickets in the run chase with Noel Matheson holding the innings together with an unbeaten 53.
