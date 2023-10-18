Four contest T1 this season

GREAT Lakes will be one of four sides contesting this season's Manning T1 cricket competition.
Taree United, Gloucester and Wingham will be the others.
Last season six teams took part in the T1 competition.
However, Old Bar and Taree West have withdrawn.
Both clubs struggled last summer.
Manning Cricket president, Steve Campbell said he hoped Taree West and Old Bar would return to T1 in 2024-25.
He said both have a number of promising young players coming through the ranks.
However, they would need at least one more season of T2 before moving up to T1.
Ten sides are involved in T2, with Old Bar fielding three teams and Taree West two.
Great Lakes will be represented in T1 and T2, while Pacific Palms will also be represented in T2.
The T1 season started last weekend, with Great Lakes losing the 2022-23 grand final rematch against Taree United at Chatham Park in Taree.
As was the case in the grand final, batting let Great Lakes down with the side finishing 9/93 in reply to United's 7/164.
Originally the T1 season was to open on October 7, however, this was delayed due to the unavailability of the Tuncurry and Gloucester ovals.
At the time of writing work was still continuing at Tuncurry and this could mean a shift in venue for Saturday's game against Gloucester.
