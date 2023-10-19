I think it's telling that the film's first close-up of a fan in this Los Angeles crowd is someone crying because they are so overwhelmed. It's early on - the first full track - and she's already brought to tears. And it is emotional. Granted - I wasn't feeling that one song in, but as the night progresses you can't help but think of all of the moments that have led up to this point - not just for the singer but for yourself.