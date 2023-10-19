Have you ever been so excited and overwhelmed by something that you can't actually remember it?
As Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour made its way around the US, fans started reporting having "post-concert amnesia". Some were left with a "Blank Space" where a three-hour cultural phenomenon should have been etched in their brain.
New fear unlocked. I had gone through "The Great War" purchasing tickets for the Australian leg of the tour. I had, what felt like, gone to hell and back to get tickets - feeling so many more emotions than I could have predicted in the space of 24 hours. I wanted to remember every tiny detail.
So the thought of seeing the concert film in preparation for the big day didn't seem like such a bad idea.
It's an interesting experience watching a concert at a cinema. Firstly, it's like everyone is a little unsure what to wear - some people are in sequins, others are in tracksuits. Then there are the trailers and choc-tops - not to mention the seats that are more comfortable than anything in a stadium. There is no doubt that you are in a cinema.
And just as I start to wonder if these things will distract from the experience, the countdown begins - it's 13 seconds 'til midnight. (Thirteen, of course, being Swift's favourite number.)
As the clock strikes 12, Swift starts to sing. "It's been a long time coming" echos through the cinema, before different lyrics from each album's iconic tracks start to morph into each other. And somehow it sucks you into the moment.
I think it's telling that the film's first close-up of a fan in this Los Angeles crowd is someone crying because they are so overwhelmed. It's early on - the first full track - and she's already brought to tears. And it is emotional. Granted - I wasn't feeling that one song in, but as the night progresses you can't help but think of all of the moments that have led up to this point - not just for the singer but for yourself.
The big romances, the devastating heartbreaks, the milestones reached and even the small mundane moments of everyday life, all played out to Swift's soundtrack. Or at least, that's what a Swiftie, such as myself, is thinking. Because as much as this concert is about the eras of Swift's career, it's also about the eras of the fans' lives.
Visually, though, it is the perfect concert to put to film. It's such a cinematic performance, to begin with. Everything from the choreography to the costume and set design, as well as the special effects, have clearly been thought of as a whole, rather than as individual elements.
As Swift and the dancers come out for the Evermore era, for example - dressed in these heavy cloaks and carrying golden orbs - this forest emerges from beneath the stage. Then as the dancers start to move you realise the screens follow each performer, showing golden trails in their wake, as if their orbs cannot contain their magic. The concert is full of these little vignettes, creating worlds that capture the essence of specific eras.
Even down to the camera work - it didn't feel as if you were in the audience, or behind the fourth wall. It was as if you were viewing everything from a closer-than-front-row perspective. At times it was even perplexing how some of these shots were captured without interrupting the viewing experience of the live crowd.
And for all the things that a concert film will never be able to capture - the anticipation and excitement in the air - it does give a unique view of the performance. And this style of shooting - the camera circling the singer and different elements on stage - is almost a must for The Eras Tour to pick up all of the tiny little details.
And yes - there was some singing from the audience. Enough to create an atmosphere. And as it turns out, everyone else wasn't up-to-date on the call-backs either.
It's never going to replace live performance but for the Swifties that missed out on tickets (or the ones afraid they'll forget parts) it is an experience to behold over and over again, reliving the magic one era at a time.
