Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Anyone who completes the Water Wiser Quiz can collect a Hoselink trigger nozzle and hose connector

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Water Week runs until Sunday, October 22. Picture supplied.
This year's Water Week runs until Sunday, October 22. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council is encouraging community members to get behind its new permanent water conservation measures this National Water Week with a quiz and special giveaway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.