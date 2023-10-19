Irresistible Indi loves everyone

Five-year-old Indiana, or Indi for short, is a mix breed and was surrendered and arrived at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue a month ago.
A change in circumstances meant the best option for this beautiful girl was to find her a new home.
Indi is intelligent and loves doing tricks/agility.
She would best suit someone looking for an adventure buddy/companion and loves car trips, camping walks, you name it.
You could be forgiven for assuming Indi is part greyhound when you see how fast her long legs can go.
However, a DNA test showed she wasn't.
Indi loves to play and balls - well, her favourite ball - are her greatest motivation.
She will zoom around playing fetch until she needs a rest, at which point she will happily lay down for a cuddle and belly rub
She is a sweet and affectionate girl who is also loyal and in tune with her surroundings.
It is a given that Indi will need a home where she will be a loved member of the family, who is included in the family's day to day activities.
Like most doggies, Indi loves routine and consistency and would suit a family with a predictable work schedule, where she won't be left alone too often or for too long.
Indi is desexed, vaccinated, treated for heartworm, fleas, ticks, and intestinal worms. She takes Stilboestrol - weekly for incontinence, which was a result of an issue at desexing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.