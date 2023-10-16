NSW Rural Fire Brigade crews are attending a bushfire at the Riverlands Estate in Coolongolook.
The fire, which is under at advice level, has burnt approximately 19ha.
Meanwhile, a bushfire which has been burning at Nine Mile, Darawank since last week, remains under control.
More than 225ha has been burned.
Today, Monday October 16, was a total fire ban across many RFS districts, including the Mid Coast.
