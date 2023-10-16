Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Approximately 19ha has been burned

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
October 16 2023 - 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.
File image.

NSW Rural Fire Brigade crews are attending a bushfire at the Riverlands Estate in Coolongolook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.