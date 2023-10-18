BY any measure it's been a successful if exhausting few weeks for Forster-Tuncurry Tri Club president, Aaron Eichner.
The 36-year-old has qualified for the World 70.3 (half triathlon) championship to be held in New Zealand in December 2024 from the Ironman 70.3 Western Sydney in late September.
Eichner covered the journey (1.9km swim; 90 kilometre cycle; 21.1 kilometre run) in a personal best four hours 14 minutes to be fifth in the 35-39 age division.
He barely had time to recover from that when the contested the Western Sydney Marathon where he was second overall.
Eichner clocked another PB in finishing the 42.2 kilometre race in two hours 41.26.
The winner, Will Rocks, was home in two hours 38.09.
His time in the half ironman shattered his previous best by around 15 minutes.
"It was a good course and a competitive field, so I was fairly happy with that,'' Eichner said.
He said he was reasonably confident of qualifying for the world championship going into the race.
"That's why I signed up, but you never know with these things,'' he said.
However, he thought his race was over when he encountered mechanical problems on the bike.
"The brake fell off,'' he said.
"I thought the worst, but I just took the brake off and rode with the front one. Luckily, that worked.''
He finished around 10 minutes behind the winner of his age division.
"If I didn't have the bike issue I would have been closer to the lead, but I wouldn't have been right at the front,'' he said.
The run is his strength - earlier this year he won the Treble Bridge Buster at the Forster-Tuncurry Run Fest - an event that takes in the half marathon, 10 and five kilometre races.
This was part of his preparation for the Western Sydney Marathon.
Eichner will now concentrate on the triathlon season with the Forster club.
The opening race was held last weekend and after a couple of years battling the pandemic and then continued wet weather, Eichner said the club was looking forward to the races ahead.
"I enjoy the three (triathlon) legs (cycle, running and swimming),'' he said.
He first started triathlons about 12 years ago on the urgings of some mates.
"And I've always liked running,'' he said.
Eichner said preparations for the world championship won't start until next year.
However, 2024 will offer different challenges.
"I'm going to have a crack at some bike races next year,'' he said.
He has two in mind and both are arduous - The Peaks Challenge in Victoria in March and the Grafton to Inverell Classic in April.
