Lyne set to deliver 75 per cent No vote

Saturday's referendum to determine the Voice to Parliament proposal has delivered a decisive result in the Lyne electorate and across Australia, Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said.
"On current trends, the No vote in Lyne is expected to be over 75 per cent and across Australia 61 per cent after the counting is complete, with a majority of people voting No in every state including the Northern Territory."
Dr Gillespie said most Australians recognised the need to improve the lives of Australia's most disadvantaged, including Indigenous people living in rural and remote Australia.
"The leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton reaffirmed the Coalition's commitment to both a full audit of the many Indigenous programs to assess their outcomes and improve their effectiveness.
"He also reconfirmed our support of a Royal Commission into sexual abuse in remote communities."
