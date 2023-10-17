Forster Tuncurry Hawks rugby league seniors are holding their annual general meeting on October 25 at Lakeside Tavern from 6pm.
The club is required to fill positions in the committee including president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, plus additional roles such as registrar, canteen manager and workers, gear steward, grounds persons, gate manager, raffles manager.
Further, additional support is always sought to help on game day for set-up and clean up, plus canteen work.
The Hawks boast a longstanding history in the local area and are in need of ongoing community support for future success.
Volunteers are the backbone of community sport, and the Hawks are seeking to increase the number of their members to assist with club endeavours.
If you are available to support your local rugby league club in some capacity we would love to hear from you.
Please come down to the AGM or email:forstertuncurryhawks@hotmail.com
