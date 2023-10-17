Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry rugby league club will hold its AGM later this month

By Simon Fokes
October 18 2023 - 10:00am
Beau Lowry.
Forster Tuncurry Hawks rugby league seniors are holding their annual general meeting on October 25 at Lakeside Tavern from 6pm.

