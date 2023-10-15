The 2023-24 Surf Life Saving junior nipper development program (nippers) has been launched under ideal conditions - a vast contrast to recent seasons which saw opening days being casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic then the La Nina wet and cool weather systems.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) recently announced Australia had transitioned from three years of La Nina-induced conditions to an El Nino weather system which could be one of the hottest ever recorded.
It was, however, a cloudless sky, light breeze, very small surf break, ocean temperature warmed to 20C and the air temperature reaching 24C, which made ideal conditions for Forster Surf Club nippers, new and old, to start their season last Sunday.
Nipper chairperson, Nova Grosvenor, welcomed new and returning families on Main Beach last Sunday.
She referred to the juniors' program as one to promote safety and confidence around aquatic environments, and to create a pathway within surf life saving from nippers to cadet-youth membership and active patrol duties.
The 'senior' nippers, aged 13 years, can proceed to the Surf Rescue Certificate in order to participate in beach patrol lifesaving operations and to act in the role of water safety personnel to assist younger nippers.
As such, SLS junior members are integral as a pipeline for future active beach patrols.
Ms Grosvenor commended the families for undertaking a multi-month commitment to attend nippers each Sunday morning.
She said t attendances enhanced beach and water skills of their children for a coming summer which, with the El Nino forecast, will be hotter and drier than usual, thus promoting more frequent visits to beaches and waterways.
The nippers program is based on participatory evaluation and not assessed on competence: this means that children must only be actively involved in lessons to be eligible for the Surf Education Award at the end of the season.
For those interested, there is also ample scope for participation in surf sport competitions.
With construction of the top floor of the new Forster SLSC about to be begin, the club continues to operate from temporary premises.
The rowing boat storage shed in the Beach Bums building now serves to house the side-by-side vehicle, safety equipment and the club office.
Although registration of nippers can be achieved on-line, assistance with registrations of nippers and recording of volunteers is now based in this shed.
Meanwhile, the new metal shed at the base of Pilot Hill is the venue for education officer, Ric Brennan, to continue the Surf Rescue Certificate and Bronze Medallion training for his latest group of candidates.
In all surf clubs, family involvement is encouraged whereby parents, grandparents, family friends or older siblings can assist as age managers or assistant managers, water safety officers, supervision helpers, gear stewards, other helpers or through supporting with fundraising activities including the club BBQs .
For information regarding the SLSA nippers program, with its focus on fun and surf awareness, families should go to https://www.surflifesaving.com.au/nippers or contact the website or Facebook page for any of the six surf clubs within the Lower North Coast Branch.
