SLS junior nipper development program for 2023-24 season has its launch

By Anne Evans
October 16 2023 - 10:00am
The Davison sisters, Emma and Hannah, were with their little sister, Lucy, for her first day at nippers. Picture Anne Evans.
The 2023-24 Surf Life Saving junior nipper development program (nippers) has been launched under ideal conditions - a vast contrast to recent seasons which saw opening days being casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic then the La Nina wet and cool weather systems.

Local News

